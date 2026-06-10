GAMBIA IS ABOUT TO STRIKE OIL. FRANCE IS BEING KICKED OUT OF AFRICA. AND BARROW WANTS A THIRD TERM TO SIT ON TOP OF ALL OF IT. 🛢️😤🇬🇲

Nobody talks about Gambia. One of the smallest countries in Africa. Surrounded on three sides by Senegal. A tiny strip of land that the British and French once literally tried to trade like a piece of furniture.

But something is changing.

Italian energy giant ENI just entered Gambia. Oil is coming. A country that has survived on groundnuts, tourism, and foreign aid is suddenly sitting on something the whole world wants.

And at the same time — France is being humiliated across Africa. Mali kicked them out. Burkina Faso kicked them out. Niger kicked them out. Chad kicked them out. Ivory Coast kicked them out. Senegal kicked them out. One by one — country by country — Africa is slamming the door in France’s face and changing the locks.

The era of Françafrique is dying. Africa is rewriting the rules.

But here is where it gets complicated for Gambia.

The man sitting in State House right now is Adama Barrow. A man who came to power in 2016 promising one term. Then he served two. Now he is going for three. The same Jammeh-era judges are back on the bench. The same security elites who served the old dictator are serving the new one. The term limits he promised were killed in the National Assembly — by his own party.

Oil is coming to Gambia. New money is coming to Gambia. And a man who has already broken every promise he made to his people wants to be the one holding the keys when it arrives.

Gambians — you removed Jammeh. You proved it can be done. December 5, 2026 is your moment again. The question is not whether change is possible. You already proved it is. The question is whether you will let one man position himself to capture your oil before it even leaves the ground. 🇬🇲😤

🔎 TRUVISION AFRICA VERDICT — PART A:

Gambia is at a historic crossroads. A country that the world wrote off as too small to matter is about to have oil — arriving at exactly the same moment that France’s grip on West Africa is collapsing. That is not a coincidence. That is an opportunity. A genuine once-in-a-generation opportunity for Gambians to build something completely new — sovereign, self-sufficient, and free. But that opportunity will only reach ordinary Gambians if the leadership in power on the day that oil flows is truly accountable to the people. Every broken promise Barrow has made is a warning. Gambia must choose wisely on December 5.

🔎 TRUVISION AFRICA VERDICT — PART B:

Barrow promised one term. Then two. Now three. And now there’s oil coming. Honestly at this point Barrow is not a president — he’s a man who smelled the oil from State House and decided he’s not going anywhere. 🛢️😂 Gambia — the oil is yours. The vote is yours. Don’t let him smell both. 🇬🇲🔥

-TruVision Africa