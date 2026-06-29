🚨 Gary Lineker has accused authorities of completely undermining the spirit of the World Cup with the treatment of Iran’s squad.





🇮🇷 The former England captain has delivered a fierce on-air defence of the Iranian national team amid the heavy political backdrop overshadowing their tournament matches.





🇺🇸 Due to severe diplomatic fallout with the US, Iran’s players have had to base themselves at a camp in Mexico. Strict mandates only allow them into the United States 24 hours before a match, forcing them to fly out immediately after the final whistle.





🗣️ Lineker heavily criticized these measures, arguing that forcing professional athletes to immediately board flights without proper medical recovery times completely ruins the competitive integrity of the tournament.





❌ The squad has also had to play without a full backroom contingency after 11 members of their official traveling party were denied entry visas by U.S. border officials.





🎙️ The former Match of the Day presenter insisted that players should never be treated as political scapegoats for conflicts completely outside their control.