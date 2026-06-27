🚨 Gary Lineker has hit out at FIFA and US authorities over the “shameful” hurdles imposed on Iran’s players at the World Cup.





⛔ Iran has been subjected to unprecedented restrictions throughout the competition, forced to base themselves in Mexico and fly into the United States under strict 24-hour match-day mandates.





🗣️ Lineker did not hold back in his analysis, calling the heavy-handed treatment of the players and the forcing of late-night evacuations right after final whistles completely unfair.





🇮🇷 The squad has faced massive disruption, including having 11 members of their official traveling party denied visas to enter America, forcing backroom staff to double up on roles.





😡 Lineker argued that players are being unfairly punished for political conflicts completely outside their control, severely compromising the sporting integrity of the tournament.



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