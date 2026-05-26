Gary Nkombo at dumpsite for ‘voting against’ Bill 7- Gilbert Liswaniso

United Party for National Development Youth Chairperson Gilbert
Liswaniso says Gary Nkombo being sidelined is a clear lesson
that no party member is special or bigger than the party.
Liswaniso says Nkombo as then National Management Committee
member defied the party position by voting against Bill 7.
He discloses that President Hakainde Hichilema advised among
others, Mulambo Haimbe, Rodney Sikumba, Douglas Syakalima,
Constance Muleabai and Ketty Nanyangwe not to contest the
upcoming elections.
Speaking on Diamond TV, Sunday, Liswaniso said the treatment
Nkombo had received from the party was a lesson to everyone,
stressing that party members should heed to President
Hichilema’s directives.
“Let’s learn a lesson from Gary Nkombo,” he said.
Nkombo recently said he feels “thrown to the dumpsite” by his
UPND colleagues and is considering running as an independent in
the Aug. 13 election.
Addressing supporters few days ago at his Mazabuka residence,
Nkombo said he was going to contest as an independent if
residents assured him of their support.
“I never thought a day like this would ever come. My colleagues
put me aside a long time ago,” Nkombo said. “I have been
accused of many things, including things I know nothing about.
You, the people, can defend me.”
Nkombo said he still has “so much love” for the ruling United
Party for National Development but feels sidelined within the
party.
Nkombo represented Mazabuka Central from 2006 and served as
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development. His
standing within UPND weakened after he was removed from Cabinet
and later relieved of his role as party chairperson for
elections.
Reports indicate Nkombo went on to filed nomination papers at
the Mazabuka Civic Centre on Wednesday, May 20, at 9 a.m. as an
independent candidate for Mazabuka Central. Supporters are said
to have contributed K 25,000 toward the process.