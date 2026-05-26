Gary Nkombo at dumpsite for ‘voting against’ Bill 7- Gilbert Liswaniso

United Party for National Development Youth Chairperson Gilbert

Liswaniso says Gary Nkombo being sidelined is a clear lesson

that no party member is special or bigger than the party.

Liswaniso says Nkombo as then National Management Committee

member defied the party position by voting against Bill 7.

He discloses that President Hakainde Hichilema advised among

others, Mulambo Haimbe, Rodney Sikumba, Douglas Syakalima,

Constance Muleabai and Ketty Nanyangwe not to contest the

upcoming elections.

Speaking on Diamond TV, Sunday, Liswaniso said the treatment

Nkombo had received from the party was a lesson to everyone,

stressing that party members should heed to President

Hichilema’s directives.

“Let’s learn a lesson from Gary Nkombo,” he said.

Nkombo recently said he feels “thrown to the dumpsite” by his

UPND colleagues and is considering running as an independent in

the Aug. 13 election.

Addressing supporters few days ago at his Mazabuka residence,

Nkombo said he was going to contest as an independent if

residents assured him of their support.

“I never thought a day like this would ever come. My colleagues

put me aside a long time ago,” Nkombo said. “I have been

accused of many things, including things I know nothing about.

You, the people, can defend me.”

Nkombo said he still has “so much love” for the ruling United

Party for National Development but feels sidelined within the

party.

Nkombo represented Mazabuka Central from 2006 and served as

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development. His

standing within UPND weakened after he was removed from Cabinet

and later relieved of his role as party chairperson for

elections.

Reports indicate Nkombo went on to filed nomination papers at

the Mazabuka Civic Centre on Wednesday, May 20, at 9 a.m. as an

independent candidate for Mazabuka Central. Supporters are said

to have contributed K 25,000 toward the process.