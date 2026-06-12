Gary Nkombo Denies Ever Lobbying for Presidency

Independent Mazabuka Central parliamentary candidate Gary Nkombo has dismissed claims that he was sidelined by the ruling UPND because he harboured ambitions of contesting for the presidency.

Speaking on Diamond TV’s Diamond Live programme, Nkombo said he has never lobbied for the country’s highest office and has never complained to anyone about being denied an opportunity to pursue the presidency.

He stated that becoming President is not something that can be pursued casually, adding that he believes his future is ultimately determined by God.

“I have heard those assertions for a long time, but I believe in God and whatever He has planned for me is what I will accept,” Nkombo said.

The former Cabinet Minister said he was prepared to accept whatever outcome emerges from his political journey, including the possibility that the current election could mark the end of his political career.

Nkombo also defended his decision to contest as an independent candidate, saying he responded to calls from supporters who encouraged him to stand and even contributed towards his nomination fees.

He stressed that respecting the wishes of the people who supported his candidature should not be interpreted as an act of disrespect toward President Hakainde Hichilema or the UPND.

The former Mazabuka Central lawmaker said he remains respectful of the President and has always demonstrated loyalty to the party. However, he noted that loyalty should be mutual.

“Respect and loyalty should be a two-way street, and there is nothing arrogant about saying that,” he said.

Nkombo further dismissed suggestions that he is working with opposition groups, particularly politicians associated with factions that emerged from the former ruling PF.

He maintained that he is pursuing his political agenda independently and has no intention of aligning himself with political figures whose values and history differ from his own.

“I have never dreamt of joining the PF, and I would only collaborate with people who share similar principles and ideas,” he said.

Meanwhile, campaign activities in Mazabuka Central remain suspended after the Electoral Commission of Zambia halted campaigns for all candidates in the constituency due to security concerns. The Commission has yet to announce when campaigning can resume.