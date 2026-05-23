LATEST: GARY NKOMBO DESCRIBES ARREST OF HIS ASSAILANTS AS “DRESS REHEARSAL”





Former Mazabuka MP Gary Njombo has disclosed that the arrest of the suspected UPND cadres who attacked him and his Wife and attempted to block him from filing in his nomination was only a “dress rehearsal”.





Mr Nkombo says the suspects were only thrown in the police cells for a few minutes and granted police bond and that the police are trying to dupe the whole country that they arrested the perpetrators by parading them in front of cameras.





Mr Nkombo has since vowed to pursue the mater upto it’s logical conclusion in the courts of law.



Maz FM