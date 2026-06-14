Gary Nkombo distances himself from Brian Mundubile

PRESS STATEMENT

14/06/2026

Gary Nkombo cannot serve under Hon. Brian Mundubile’s political platform. Beyond the obvious differences in ideology, vision, and political philosophy, Gary Nkombo has built a national political profile and leadership record that stands on its own.

Attempts to associate Gary with emerging politicians such as Mundubile and others are misplaced and fail to appreciate the political realities on the ground. Gary’s political journey, experience, and influence extend far beyond the boundaries of any opposition alliance being speculated about.

We therefore urge those driven by political ambition and propaganda to refrain from dragging Gary Nkombo’s name into unfounded political arrangements. The people of Mazabuka and Zambia deserve honest political discourse based on facts, not speculation.

Leadership is earned through service, consistency, and a proven record—not through political wishful thinking.

GARY NKOMBO MEDIA TEAM

MAZABUKA CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY