Gary Nkombo, Iris Kaingu,Simon Mulenga Mwila sues  ECZ  over its decision to ban Candle symbol

I had to temporarily abandon our door-to-door campaign activities and rush to court.





Together with Hon. Gary Nkombo (Mazabuka Central), Faith Lungu (Malambo East), Iris Kaingu (Mwandi), and Michael Chulu (Malambo West), we have successfully commenced legal proceedings against the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) regarding the unlawful use and handling of the Candle symbols.





This matter has never been about a mere symbol. It is about fairness, respect for the rule of law, and the protection of the democratic rights of independent candidates and the voters who support them.





No institution, regardless of its stature, is above the law.



While this matter now takes its course before the courts, our commitment to the democratic process remains unwavering. We will continue engaging our communities, listening to citizens, and advancing the causes for which we have offered ourselves for public service.





This case is bigger than any one individual. It is about safeguarding the integrity of our electoral process and ensuring that every independent candidate is treated fairly and in accordance with the law.

The struggle continues. The mission remains unchanged.



The Candle is still burning.

The Candle will keep shining. ️





Simon Mulenga Mwila – Independent Aspiring Mayor of Lusaka.