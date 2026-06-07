Gary Nkombo is no longer our member, he is actually organizing an event to burn our UPND regalia- UPND SG Hon. Batuke Imenda

PRESS STATEMENT



GARY NO LONGER UPND MEMBER AND MEMBERS IN MAZABUKA SHOULD SUPPORT A UPND CANDIDATE





The United Party for National Development (UPND) wishes to inform members of the public and the party membership in Mazabuka that Mr. Gary Nkombo is no longer a member of the UPND. The party notes that Mr. Nkombo subsequently tendered his resignation; however, this was only submitted to the Party Secretariat after he had already filed his nomination as an independent candidate.





By choosing to contest the election outside the party’s structures and on an independent ticket, he had effectively ceased to represent the UPND and its interests.





The party is also aware of information suggesting that Mr. Nkombo has been mobilizing individuals, including some members of party structures, to participate in a public event at which he reportedly intends to publicly denounce the party and its leadership by burning UPND regalia and other party materials in his possession; the alleged participants ought to be cautioned that doing so is a criminal offence .





We have further received information that those attending the event have been encouraged to bring any party materials in their possession for public disposal as a symbolic declaration of their disassociation from the UPND





The United Party for National Development wishes to make it clear that Mr. Nkombo is no longer a member of the UPND. By filing his nomination as an independent candidate, he effectively ceased to be a member of the party. Any subsequent resignation merely formalized a position that had already become apparent through his actions.





The party therefore wishes to advise members of the public that Mr. Nkombo does not represent the UPND in any capacity and that his activities, statements and decisions should not be construed as those of the party.





We further urge all UPND members, structures and supporters to remain focused on the party’s objectives and to rally behind the duly adopted UPND candidate. The party remains committed to unity, discipline and the democratic values that have guided it over the years.





As we move towards the elections, we call upon all members to remain peaceful, respectful and committed to advancing the vision and development agenda of the UPND under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.





As a democratic institution, the UPND respects the right of every citizen to participate in the electoral process in accordance with the Constitution and other applicable laws of Zambia.





The party’s focus remains on mobilizing support for its adopted candidates and continuing to engage citizens on policies and programmes aimed at improving the welfare of all Zambians.





Issued by:



Hon. Batuke Imenda

Secretary General

United Party for National Development (UPND)