“Gayton McKenzie Blasts ActionSA, MK Party and March-to-March Organisers, Warns Patriotic Alliance Members to Stay Away as Tensions Over Anti-Immigration Campaign Intensify”





Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has issued a strong message to his supporters, distancing the party from the planned March-to-March campaign and warning PA members not to participate.





McKenzie reportedly criticised political groups and activists involved in the campaign, including members associated with ActionSA, the MK Party and other anti-illegal immigration movements. He stressed that while concerns about illegal immigration should be addressed, South Africans must operate within the law and avoid actions that could lead to violence, arrests or criminal charges.





The PA leader warned that anyone who takes part in unlawful activities could face serious legal consequences, saying he does not want to see Patriotic Alliance members getting arrested or ending up in jail. His remarks come amid growing tensions ahead of the planned demonstrations and calls for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.





The comments have sparked debate online, with some praising McKenzie for promoting lawful action while others accuse him of backing away from earlier tough positions on immigration.





🇿🇦 Do you agree with Gayton McKenzie’s warning, or should political parties actively support the March-to-March campaign? Share your thoughts below. 👇💬