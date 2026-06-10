GCC says Iran bears full responsibility for regional attacks

The Gulf Cooperation Council condemned Iranian drone and ballistic missile attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, saying Tehran bore full responsibility for the attacks and their repercussions on regional security, navigation and energy supplies.

“The security of the GCC states is indivisible, and any attack against one of them is an attack against them all,” the GCC Ministerial Council said.

The council said the attacks amounted to “a blatant aggression against the sovereignty of states, the security of their peoples and the safety of their territories,” as well as a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

It said the GCC states had the right to defend themselves individually and collectively under Article 51 of the UN Charter, and urged the Security Council and the international community to condemn the attacks and hold those responsible accountable.