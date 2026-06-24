🚨 U.S. COMMANDER QUITS: Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, has submitted his retirement papers after reportedly clashing with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to CBS News.





Donahue, a former Delta Force commander and the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan in 2021, had long been viewed as a leading candidate to become the next Army Chief of Staff.





His departure comes amid a growing wave of exits and removals of senior military leaders under the Trump regime, including the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Chief of Naval Operations, the Coast Guard Commandant, and other top commanders.





One former senior U.S. official called Donahue “among the most consequential commanders of his generation,” while a colleague described him as “unequivocally one of our Nation’s best.”



Donahue is expected to retire in July.