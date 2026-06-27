“GENERAL’ MBAPPE ORDERS REFEREE MICHAEL OLIVER 😆

So the new substitute rule at the World Cup is that the player being substituted has TEN (10) seconds to exit or the player coming on will have to wait one full minute until they can enter.

France 🇫🇷 captain Kylian Mbappe when substituted in the 87th minute for Jean-Philippe Mateta walked towards the English referee and handed him the armband to give to Aurelien Tchouamen.

Mbappe did not score on the 4-1 thrashing of Norway 🇳🇴 did not score but made two assists as Dembele produced a hat-trick and Doue did the damage with the fourth.t