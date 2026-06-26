GEORGE MWANZA WITHDRAWALS FROM PARLIAMENTARY RACE

MY WITHDRAWAL AS SINDA PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE



My dear supporters and all of you who intended to vote for me as Sinda MP, be hereby formally notified that I have withdrawn my candidacy.





In games like chess where we players draw practical lessons for real life, we readily sacrifice minor pieces or positions in order to save the King and win.





I have similarly sacrificed my minor position of becoming Sinda MP in order to vigorously help to campaign for President HH and the UPND to secure another progressive mandate.





When I sought to become Sinda MP, my goal was to secure for the people of Sinda all manner of empowerment President HH and the UPND are successfully delivering in Sinda.





My contention was that President HH and the UPND were perfectly delivering CDF, FISP, Social Cash Transfers, civil service jobs, and many other services but it was the local leadership which were failing the people of Sinda.





In other words, whatever problem is there does not require bringing down the entire house when it’s only the door which required fixing.





But again in trying to remove and fix a faulty door amidst a ferocious ugly whirlwind, you risk letting that ugly whirlwind enter the house, destroy it, and lose everything.





Better first to contain the ugly whirlwind which threatens to blow away free education, student meal allowances, 40 million Kwacha per Constituency CDF, timely delivery of FISP, and yesterday in Nyimba, our hard earned foreign reserves and low inflation rates.





I therefore earnestly appeal to all of you my supporters and followers to kindly accept my predicament and our predicament as people of Sinda and Zambia and join my resolve to never ever take this country backwards again as we did in 2011 but forever forward by giving President HH and the UPND a fresh mandate and a well deserved second term.



George Mwanza,

Withdrawn Sinda UPPZ Parliamentary Candidate.

25/06/26.