| NEW: George Weah believes there is no comparison between Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé.





“I hope Lamine Yamal continues to develop in his career, but it’s impossible to compare him with Mbappé.”



“Everyone knows Mbappé is on another level. He’s a phenomenon, a top player and a natural goalscorer.”





“Lamine Yamal is still a young boy. He shouldn’t be compared to Kylian Mbappé.”



“Mbappé is already a phenomenon, while Lamine is still developing.”





Another football legend showing why Kylian Mbappé is regarded as one of the best players in the world.