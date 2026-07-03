Germany’s manager Julian Nagelsmann to be paid around £5million in compensation for leaving rather than getting the sack

Germany’s manager Julian Nagelsmann quits to avoid the sack after World Cup exit



Germany coach, Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly resigned following his team’s shock last-32 exit from the World Cup at the hands of Paraguay.





Nagelsmann, who was under contract until the 2028 European Championship, has accepted the German Football Federation’s request for him to step down, Bild and Sky Germany reported.





It was claimed on Thursday that the German FA had told Nagelsmann to quit or get the boot in response to the shock defeat.



Bild says that a secret three-hour meeting at the DFB headquarters in Frankfurt saw Nagelsmann convinced to step down.





He had put forward his explanation for the catastrophic exit but did not impress senior figures, including Rudi Voller, who is the director of the national team.



Nagelsmann will be paid around £5million in compensation for leaving rather than getting the sack.





He had said after the Paraguay clash: “I am not someone who runs away.



“This is not the first time this has happened, and there are some things about today that need to be changed.





“But if the DFB wants me to continue, I am going to continue. I know the mechanics of football, I know how the industry works.



“I know a lot of people will want me to leave but I would love to continue if the football association wants me to.“





His departure leaves the door open for former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, who is believed to be the federation’s preferred candidate to take over.