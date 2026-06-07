Ghana evacuates the second batch of Ghanaians from South Africa.





The second batch of Ghanaians repatriating from South Africa has embarked on its journey, as the government persists in its voluntary evacuation initiative amidst escalating tensions against migrants.





The first flight of this phase took off from Johannesburg on June 6, carrying 342 passengers, with over 600 registered citizens anticipated to be repatriated across multiple flights.





This operation follows an earlier evacuation in May and comes after Ghanaian nationals sought assistance through the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria.