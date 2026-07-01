GHANAIAN SORCERER’S WORLD CUP PREDICTION COMES TRUE AS IVORY COAST FALL TO NORWAY.

He said it. It happened. And now nobody is laughing.

Ghanaian mystic Nana Kwaku Bonsam, who previously made headlines for allegedly casting a spell on Harry Kane, had publicly predicted that Norway would eliminate Ivory Coast from the 2026 FIFA World Cup without the match going to penalties. Ivory Coast have been eliminated. By Norway. Without penalties.

The prediction is now circulating wildly across social media, giving fresh fuel to the self-proclaimed sorcerer’s reputation.

But Bonsam is not stopping there. He has made two more bold claims that have the football world talking. He says Cape Verde will eliminate Argentina, and that Portugal will be crowned World Cup champions.

Argentine spiritual figures have reportedly already begun mobilising for a counter-offensive, making this arguably the most spiritually contested World Cup in history.

TFY News