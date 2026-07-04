GHANAIAN TAILOR SHOT DEAD IN SOUTH AFRICA AMID ANTI-IMMIGRANT PROTESTS





By: G TV Ghana



A Ghanaian national was shot dead inside his tailoring shop in on Tuesday as anti-immigrant protests swept across , raising concerns over the safety of foreign nationals and escalating tensions surrounding immigration in the country.





The victim, who had lived and worked in Cape Town for nearly 20 years, was killed on the same day a civic coalition’s deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa took effect. The incident has drawn attention from diplomatic officials and human rights groups amid fears of rising xenophobic violence.





The confirmed the tailor’s death and said he is survived by three children, the eldest aged 10. Ghanaian authorities are coordinating with South African officials to repatriate his remains.





The killing occurred as demonstrations were reported across all nine South African provinces following a June 30 ultimatum issued by a civic movement known as “March and March.” The group, led by former radio personality , had called on undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country, arguing that stricter immigration enforcement was needed.





While organizers maintain that their campaign focuses on immigration policy, rights organizations and migration advocates have accused the movement of fueling xenophobic sentiment and creating an environment in which foreign nationals are increasingly vulnerable to intimidation and violence.





In , some protesters reportedly confronted individuals suspected of being foreign nationals. Witnesses said several people were protected and escorted away from the crowds by concerned residents.





South African authorities had anticipated possible unrest linked to the protests. The government reportedly allocated approximately R600 million (US$36.4 million) for security operations, canceled police leave nationwide, and placed the South African National Defence Force on standby.





President had earlier urged citizens to exercise their right to protest peacefully, warning that violence would not be tolerated under any circumstances.





The latest incident is likely to intensify scrutiny of South Africa’s handling of migration issues and could increase diplomatic pressure as regional governments seek assurances for the safety of their citizens living and working in the country.



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