A Ghanaian witch doctor has vowed to put a curse on England captain Harry Kane for Tuesday’s World Cup clash against Ghana.





Both England and Ghana are hoping to pick three aditional point to top the group and book their spot in the knockouts of the World Cup.





Now, Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam is planning to stop the Three Lions in their tracks by placing a curse on Kane, who scored twice in England’s sensational opening win against Croatia.





Nana, who claimed responsibility for Cristiano Ronaldo’s knee injury at the 2014 World Cup, told the Daily Star: ‘I am working on Harry Kane. I have shown what I am capable of before, so I know what work I must do to stop him. I am very famous for my predictions.





‘I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country. I will do my work so that it can help Ghana.’



Bonsam claims his powers come from the Kofi Oo Kofi shrine and labels himself ‘Africa’s only Authentic Man’.





Speaking in 2014 when Ronaldo missed Portugal’s clash with Ghana, Nana said: ‘I know what Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury is about, I’m working on him. I am very serious about it.





‘I said it four months ago that I will work on Cristiano Ronaldo seriously and rule him out of the World Cup or at least prevent him from playing against Ghana, and the best thing I can do is to keep him out through injury.





‘This injury can never be cured by any medic; they can never see what is causing the injury because it is spiritual. Today, it is his knee, tomorrow it is his thigh, next day it is something else.’