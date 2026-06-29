🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Ghanaian Witch Doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam Drops BOMBSHELL Prediction – Cape Verde To ELIMINATE Argentina In World Cup 2026!



“Cape Verde will eliminate Argentina from the World Cup. I have seen it already!” – Nana Kwaku Bonsam

In one of the most shocking predictions ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, renowned Ghanaian traditional priest and spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam has boldly declared that minnows Cape Verde will stun defending champions Argentina in the Round of 32.





This is the same powerful spiritualist who famously claimed he cast a spell on England’s Harry Kane before their match against Ghana – and many say his words came to pass. Now, he’s turning his spiritual eyes to the biggest upset of the tournament.





What Exactly Did He Say?

Speaking in a recent interview that has gone massively viral across social media, Nana Kwaku Bonsam stated with full confidence:



“Cape Verde WILL ELIMINATE Argentina. I have seen it already.”

He is backing the debutants Cape Verde (the Blue Sharks) to knock out Lionel Messi and Co. in the knockout stage, despite Argentina being overwhelming favorites.



Reactions Exploding Across Africa & The World





Football fans are divided: Some are calling it pure madness, others are hyped for the ultimate African underdog story.

Social media is on fire with memes, debates, and calls for Nana Kwaku to “help Ghana too!”





This prediction comes as Cape Verde continues their impressive run as one of Africa’s surprise packages in the 2026 edition.



Will Nana Kwaku Bonsam’s juju work its magic once again? Or will Messi and Argentina prove too strong for the spiritual forces?



Africa is watching! This could be one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history if it happens. Pan-African football fans are buzzing – an African team sending the defending champions packing would be legendary.

What do you think?

Will Cape Verde shock the world, or is Nana Kwaku overreaching this time? Drop your predictions in the comments!