🚨 GHANAIAN WOMAN CLAIMS SHE WAS ATTACKED DURING ANTI-FOREIGNER TENSIONS IN SOUTH AFRICA AS SHOCKING IMAGES EMERGE DURING HER EVACUATION HOME





A Ghanaian woman has reportedly been evacuated from South Africa after claiming that recent anti-foreigner tensions left her traumatised and struggling to walk.





Images shared online show the woman being assisted by officials and companions as she arrived back in Ghana. According to reports, she alleged that she experienced severe stress, intimidation and harassment during the recent unrest targeting foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.





The incident has attracted widespread attention in both Ghana and South Africa, with many people expressing concern about the safety of migrants and foreign workers living in the country. Others have called for a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding her ordeal.





The story comes amid ongoing debates about immigration, unemployment, crime and tensions between local communities and foreign nationals in South Africa.





Authorities are expected to continue engaging with affected individuals as governments across the continent monitor developments closely.



💬 Do you believe African governments are doing enough to protect their citizens living and working in other African countries? 🌍🇿🇦🇬🇭🔥