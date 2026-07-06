GIVEN KATUTA DISTURBED BY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S REPEATED COMMENTS ON INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES



By Nelson Zulu



Independent Presidential Candidate Given Katuta has expressed concern over President Hakainde Hichilema’s continued remarks against independent candidates during his campaign tours.





This follows President Hichilema’s repeated calls during his on-going campaign tours to voters not to elect independent candidates, arguing that doing so would split votes and undermine the country’s development agenda.





But in an interview with Phoenix News, Ms. Katuta has described the president’s comments as unfortunate and has urged the head of state to instead focus on his manifesto and avoid attacking independent candidates.





Ms. Katuta said it is disappointing that President Hichilema claims independent candidates will slow down the country’s development, stating that independents make decisions based on the interests of the people rather than partisan influence.





She has further alleged that the president’s remarks amount to failure to uphold the spirit of constitutional democracy especially that the constitution recognises the role of independent candidates and guarantees their participation in the country’s democratic process.





Ms. Katuta adds that independent candidates should not be portrayed as an obstacle to national development as they provide an alternative voice and contribute to strengthening democratic governance.



PHOENIX NEWS