GIVEN LUBINDA A PATRIOTIC STALWART WHO HAS LEFT PEOPLE IN SUSPENSE



Honourable Given Lubinda stands as a distinguished figure in our political landscape, a member of the Patriotic Front (PF) who truly embodies the dignity and respect associated with the title “Honourable.”





His political career is firmly rooted in his close alliance with the late President Michael Sata—the founding father of the PF—and subsequently with the late President Edgar Lungu.





Both leaders entrusted Lubinda with significant responsibilities, recognizing his unwavering loyalty and dedication.



Over two decades, Lubinda served as a Member of Parliament for Kabwata Constituency, a period during which he held key ministerial portfolios.





His roles included Minister of Justice, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, and Minister of Agriculture.



These appointments underline not only his versatility but also the trust placed in him to oversee critical sectors of government.





Lubinda’s close working relationship with President Sata was instrumental in shaping his political identity.



President Sata’s confidence in him paved the way for his ascendancy in government, a trajectory further enhanced under President Lungu’s administration. This period cemented his reputation as a loyal public servant committed to advancing the PF’s objectives and ideals.





Following his defeat in the PF Pamodzi Alliance presidency this year, Lubinda has largely stepped back from the political spotlight.



Such a pause can offer valuable time for personal reflection and strategic planning.





Yet, there remains a widely held expectation that when he returns to public life, he will re-align himself with a political movement dedicated to preserving and building upon the legacy of Sata and Lungu.





Emerging leadership within the PF, represented by figures like Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu, offers a platform consistent with the values Lubinda has championed throughout his career.





Supporting Mundubile would honor the deep political friendships he cultivated with Sata and Lungu his political stepping stones.