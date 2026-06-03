If you believe Mandela took money from your country to fight for our freedom, then go and collect your money from Mandela and his family– South African Activist Sparks Debate

“Go Collect Your Money From Mandela’s Family” – South African Activist Sparks Debate



South African activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has ignited controversy after responding to claims that several African nations played a major role in supporting South Africa’s fight against apartheid.



For decades, many Africans have pointed to the political, financial, and diplomatic support provided by countries across the continent during the liberation struggle that eventually led to freedom under Nelson Mandela and other anti-apartheid leaders.



But Ngobese-Zuma argues that historical support should not be used as a reason to demand acceptance or special treatment in South Africa today.



In a statement that quickly drew attention online, she said:

“If you believe Mandela took money from your country to fight for our freedom, then go and collect your money from Mandela and his family.”



Her remarks come amid ongoing debates about immigration, African solidarity, and the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa.



Do you think African countries that supported the anti-apartheid struggle deserve greater recognition today, or should history be separated from current immigration issues?