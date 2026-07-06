GOD HAS CHOSEN MUNDUBILE TO LEAD THE COUNTRY – SAYS KAMBWILI



In the swirling currents of politics, Chishimba Kambwili has declared that God has chosen Brian Mundubile to lead Zambia while he steadfastly refuses to turn his back on Harry Kalaba.





Kambwili said that he cannot ignore the undeniable force gathering momentum: that the political wind is increasingly favoring Mundubile.





Kambwili, running for the Roan constituency under the Citizens First banner, paints a vivid picture of the political arena as divinely ordained.





To his eyes, the groundswell of support for Mundubile—so evident in the throngs of enthusiastic followers at his rallies—is no mere coincidence but a sign that God himself has raised Mundubile for governance.





“The voice of the people is the voice of God,” he said, acknowledging that the popular mandate has shifted decisively in Mundubile’s favor.

By Given Mutinta