BREAKING: GOP Senator Cassidy Refuses to Back Down and Yells at Trump, Calls Iran War a “Blunder”

Senator Bill Cassidy stood up to Trump inside a closed door Senate lunch and would not sit down. The Louisiana Republican confronted Trump directly over the Iran war, demanding answers Trump has refused to give the American people.

Trump told Cassidy to sit. Cassidy refused. Trump called him a lunatic. Cassidy matched him right back, raising his voice and holding his ground in front of the entire room.

Cassidy told Trump the war was supposed to last four weeks and instead dragged on for four months with no clear objectives met. He already called the Iran deal the worst foreign policy blunder in decades, and he said it to Trump’s face.

Trump is now lashing out at the same senators voting to end a war most Americans never supported in the first place. The cracks inside his own party are no longer staying behind closed doors.