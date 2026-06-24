GOVERNMENT REAFFIRMS POSITION ON FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU’S BURIAL ARRANGEMENTS



Today, Information and Media Permanent Secretary Mr. Thabo Kawana reaffirmed Government’s decision not to pursue any further legal action following the judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa regarding the burial of former Sixth Republican President, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Here are the highlights from the press briefing:



✅Reiterated that while Government does not agree with the judgment, it has resolved not to appeal the matter to the Constitutional Court of South Africa.



✅Government’s position remains consistent with the announcement made by Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha that the matter has now reached its conclusion from Government’s perspective.





✅Explained that, in accordance with the court ruling, the burial arrangements have become a private matter for the Lungu family, who may proceed with their preferred burial plans in South Africa.



✅The Permanent Secretary noted that Government’s involvement over the past year was motivated by its desire to honour former President Lungu in line with the established national practice under which former Heads of State have been accorded full State honours and laid to rest at Embassy Park.





✅The Permanent Secretary noted that all Zambia’s deceased former Presidents have been laid to rest at Embassy Park with full State honours and Government’s position had been guided by this established national practice and its desire to accord former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu the same recognition afforded to his predecessors.





✅Mr. Kawana stated that Government had hoped to provide the Zambian people with an opportunity to mourn and honour the former President within their own country, but acknowledged that the family had chosen a different course.





✅The Permanent Secretary further observed that Zambia has historically supported the repatriation of citizens and leaders who die away from home so that they may be buried among their own people, adding that Government’s position on the matter had been informed by the same conviction.





✅Despite the outcome, Mr. Kawana extended Government’s continued condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to former President Lungu’s service to the nation.



✅He noted that President Lungu served Zambia from 2015 to 2021 and that his contribution to the country’s history and development remains firmly recorded.





✅The Permanent Secretary also assured the nation that former President Lungu will continue to be recognised as a former Head of State during future national remembrance activities, in keeping with the dignity of the office he held.





✅He since on behalf of Government called on citizens to remain united, peaceful and respectful as the country reflects on the life, service and legacy of the former President.