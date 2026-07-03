Government releases K1.4 billion for social cash transfers to support 1.5 million households



More than 1.5 million poor and vulnerable households across Zambia have started receiving Social Cash Transfer payments after Government released K1.4 billion for the May–June 2026 payment cycle.





Lusaka, 3 July – The Ministry of Community Development and Social Services said the latest disbursement, which began on Wednesday, is aimed at helping vulnerable families meet their basic needs while strengthening household food security and supporting sustainable livelihoods.





Permanent Secretary Angela Kawandami said the release brings the total amount disbursed under the Social Cash Transfer programme since January this year to K4.3 billion. The Government has allocated K8.5 billion to the programme under the 2026 national and supplementary budgets.





Ms Kawandami said the Social Cash Transfer programme remains one of Government’s flagship social protection initiatives, providing critical financial support to vulnerable households while also stimulating economic activity in communities across the country.





She noted that the programme injects more than K1.4 billion into local economies every two months, boosting household spending and supporting small businesses that depend on community purchasing power.





Ms Kawandami also highlighted continued progress in the digitisation of the programme, revealing that 92 percent of beneficiary households now receive their payments through electronic platforms.





She said the transition to digital payments has enhanced efficiency, transparency and accountability, while ensuring beneficiaries receive their funds more quickly and securely.





The Permanent Secretary said Government remains committed to strengthening social protection systems and improving service delivery to vulnerable citizens through the continued expansion of electronic payment platforms.





The information was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services Principal Public Relations Officer, Glenda Nachinga.



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