Govt of Equatorial Guinea has resigned after failing to meet key performance targets, according to the country’s vice president.

The president’s son and the country’s vice president, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, said on X that the prime minister had presented the government’s resignation because it had barely met 10% of its targets.





He didn’t specify which targets the government was expected to achieve, but a statement by the ruling party said the president had observed that the government fostered corruption and failed to diversify the economy.





The vice-president said the resignation was in line with “the principle that responsibility in public management must be accompanied by results.” (DWAfrica)