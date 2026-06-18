Govt of Equatorial Guinea has resigned after failing to meet key performance targets, according to the country’s vice president.

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The president’s son and the country’s vice president, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, said on X that the prime minister had presented the government’s resignation because it had barely met 10% of its targets.



He didn’t specify which targets the government was expected to achieve, but a statement by the ruling party said the president had observed that the government fostered corruption and failed to diversify the economy.



The vice-president said the resignation was in line with “the principle that responsibility in public management must be accompanied by results.” (DWAfrica)

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