Govt will advise on what will happen to the unoccupied grave of late former President Edgar Lungu at Embassy Park, – Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana

Government yet to decide on Lungu’s open grave site at Embassy Park!



Government says it has not yet determined what will happen to the burial site prepared for former President Edgar Lungu at Embassy Park following the family’s decision to bury him in South Africa.





Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana said a decision on the matter will be communicated to the public at an appropriate time.





Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Kawana said government has accepted the ruling of South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal and will not pursue any further legal action, despite disagreeing with the judgment.





He said government remains respectful of the court’s decision and is now focused on informing the nation about the next steps regarding the vacant burial site at Embassy Park.





Kawana also clarified that the Lungu family is at liberty to hold a private funeral or memorial service in Zambia without requiring government approval should they decide to do so.