Gulf states raise air defense alert amid fears of wider Iran-U.S. confrontation



Growing cross-border attacks and increasingly aggressive rhetoric from Iran have prompted Gulf Arab states to strengthen their defensive posture, amid concerns that the regional conflict could rapidly escalate.





According to regional security reports, member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have ordered their air defense networks to move to a heightened state of readiness.





Advanced missile defense systems, including Patriot and THAAD batteries deployed across the Gulf, have reportedly been placed on maximum alert as regional governments prepare for the possibility of further escalation.





The move comes amid fears that U.S. military installations located in Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates could become potential targets in any future Iranian retaliatory operations.





Military officials across the region are closely monitoring developments, as the growing confrontation between Washington and Tehran raises concerns that the crisis could expand beyond direct U.S.-Iran hostilities and draw additional regional actors into the conflict.