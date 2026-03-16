Gwyneth Paltrow’s Oscars Desperation Dress Sparks Massive Backlash

Hollywood’s favorite wellness guru, Gwyneth Paltrow, stepped onto the 2026 Oscars red carpet in a custom white Giorgio Armani Privé gown featuring sky-high side slits and a braless design that left little to the imagination. The revealing look has conservatives and everyday Americans calling it out for what it is: a sad bid for attention from a fading star.

From X (formerly Twitter), where the clip posted by @usanewshq racked up thousands of views and hundreds of replies, the reaction was swift and brutal.

One user summed it up perfectly: “She is just craving attention. She hasn’t been relevant in years.”

Another fired off: “Omg, she can’t afford a whole dress and panties?”

Others piled on with sharp jabs like “Her new candle scent must be called desperation,” “Why do they always have to look so trashy,” and “Too revealing. Decent wears would have earned her a lot of respect instead.”

One mom hit the nail on the head: “Why would that be the message you’d want to put out as a mother over 30yrs old?”

Even more called it outright gross or questioned if she’s trying to compete with younger stars in a losing battle.

In an industry obsessed with pushing boundaries and calling it “bold,” Paltrow’s choice screams the opposite: insecurity wrapped in overpriced fabric.

When elegance and class used to define Hollywood glamour, this kind of exhibitionism just looks desperate. Americans see right through it.