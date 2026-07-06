HAIMBE SC BOOSTS LUSAKA UPND CAMPAIGNS WITH BEEF DONATION FOR FOOT SOLDIERS



Lusaka District UPND campaign efforts have received a major boost following the donation of beef by a well-wisher to support mobilisation activities across all constituencies.





The distribution exercise, coordinated through the office of Mulambo Haimbe at Nyumba Yanga, is set to begin at 11:00 hours on Monday, 6th July 2026.





The donation is aimed at supporting campaign teams working across all 10 constituencies as well as the Mayoral campaign structure, ensuring they remain well catered for during ongoing political engagements.





Beneficiaries have been advised to bring packaging materials for proper and hygienic collection of their allocations. Those unable to collect in person are encouraged to make prior arrangements with organisers.





Hon. Haimbe further noted that any uncollected portions by Tuesday afternoon will be redistributed to avoid wastage and ensure fair distribution.





This latest gesture follows a previous donation of mealie meal last week, further strengthening campaign logistics and encouraging continued support from other well-wishers.





Party officials say the continued assistance reflects growing unity, solidarity, and coordination within UPND structures in Lusaka as campaigns intensify.



By Dennis Sikazwe Jr