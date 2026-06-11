Haiti forced to change FIFA World Cup 2026 jersey over war imagery

Haiti have been forced to change its kit design just days before their FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match after the governing body banned a depiction of a war scene on the shirts.

FIFA had raised concerns over an artwork depicting the Battle of Vertières, a pivotal moment in the country’s fight for independence.

In a statement responding to the decision, kit manufacturer Saeta confirmed that it had worked with FIFA to ensure the design would meet requirements, even having “successfully implemented the requested modifications” during the mandatory review process.

“Working in close collaboration with the Haitian Football Federation, our objective throughout the process was to create a jersey that celebrated the pride, resilience and spirit of the Haitian people,” Saeta said in a statement. “Several concepts were developed and refined over a number of months and submitted through Fifa’s standard approval process. The final design presented by Saeta was intended as a tribute to the men and women who contribute every day to Haiti’s future and was not intended as a political statement.

“During the review process, Fifa determined that certain visual elements could be interpreted differently under its equipment regulations and ultimately requested modifications to the design. While this interpretation differed from our intention, Saeta respected the process and implemented the final requirements communicated by Fifa. We remain proud to have contributed, alongside the Haitian Football Federation, to this historic moment for Haitian football and wish the team every success at the Fifa World Cup.”

Haiti’s jerseys come in blue (home), white (away) and red (third) with red collars and sleeves and the national team’s badge in the center of the shirt.

The point of contention resided on the shirt’s right hip, which depicted silhouettes inspired by the Battle of Vertières and the Haitian Revolution.

In 1803, revolutionary leader Jean-Jacques Dessalines, who later became the nation’s first emperor, tore the white band off of a French flag to create a new flag for “the world’s first free Black republic”. The moment is commemorated throughout the nation every 18 May as Haitian Flag Day.