Harry Kalaba Disowns Chishimba Kambwili

In light of recent reports circulating on various social media platforms regarding the remarks made by the honorable Chishimba Kambwili concerning his endorsement of certain presidential candidates, it has become necessary for us to clarify our position.





As the spokesperson for the party citizen first party in Chingola, I must emphasize that the opinions expressed by honorable Kambwili should be viewed as his personal perspective and do not, in any way, reflect the official stance of our party or our esteemed party president, Harry Kalaba.





We pride ourselves on being a democratic party that accommodates a broad spectrum of political views, exemplifying our commitment to inclusivity and open dialogue among our members.





While we hold honorable Kambwili in the highest regard, acknowledging his contributions and service, it is important to affirm that such statements do not align with the party’s collective viewpoint.





Kambwili remains not only a respected figure but also a beloved brother and comrade within our ranks, even as the party seeks to distance itself from the contents of the statement made.





This message has been officially issued by Yaki Mulimba, who serves as the spokesperson for the party in Chingola and is also a candidate for the Chingola mayoral position in the upcoming 2026 elections.