HARRY KALABA IS WINNING THIS YEAR’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, I NEVER MISS MY PROPHECY- MAXWELL CHUNGU

MR CHUNGU- HARRY KALABA IS WINNING THIS YEAR’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, I NEVER MISS MY PROPHECY.





BY ECL TV



CONVERTED “SAUL” SEES THE FUTURE, PREDICTS THE KALABA PRESIDENCY IN AUGUST THIS YEAR





It was not my wish nor because of money or materials, but God directed me to support President Harry Kalaba and being a humble servant of God that I am even though most people won’t believe i chose to abide.





It’s strange to see that many people don’t have spiritual eyes to see what we see in the spiritual realm and iam never surprised to see people doubt miracles in waiting.





If it was about money, material things , business or employment perhaps i would be comfortable to join upnd and live happily with my family.





As a servant of God we go through trials and tribulations before we register Gods presence a route that i have come to accept no matter the pain and sacrifices it comes with because i did not choose to become Gods messenger but a rare gift that can only be understood by those who are spiritually strong.





I don’t need any appointment in cabinet or government when President Harry Kalaba forms government , mine is to ensure that God’s will is done and that is to keep the faith and trust in God, push, protect and make sure that prophecy is fulfilled until President Harry Kalaba ascends to the throne of presidency.





Others may wonder why max is claiming to be a servant of God looking at his past history, well the answer is simple God works in mysterious ways with a tendency of using the least expected people in the society to convey his message ( The case of Saul before he became Paul ).





Zambia has constantly been bleeding from political vengeance, revenge, hatred, divisions, oppression, suppression and injustices that’s why God preordained President Harry Kalaba to bring the face of God to Zambian politics, unite the country , end divisions , hatred, vengeance, revenge, injustices, oppression, suppression above all heal the nation.