Heartbroken Casemiro broke down in floods of tears during an incredibly raw, emotional goodbye to Man Utd 🥺

A tear-jerking new club documentary has laid bare the emotion behind the 34-year-old’s decision to end his four-year Old Trafford stay, showing the Brazil legend completely weeping on camera before his final game.

Choking back the tears, a devastated Casemiro confessed: “I need to say thank you. I love this club, the fans, the people. It’s very special and emotional for me.” 🫶

The midfielder enjoyed a stunning renaissance under Michael Carrick, prompting a section of Man Utd fans to chants ‘one more year’ during games.

His emotional wife Anna also opened up on the family’s deep sorrow, admitting: “For us, there’s an emptiness in leaving. The chant feels like a declaration of love.” ❤️