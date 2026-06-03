Heavy Excavation Activity Detected Near Iranian Missile Tunnel Bases



New satellite images show large numbers of dump trucks and excavation vehicles operating near several underground military tunnel sites across Iran.





Analysts believe the vehicles are being used to remove debris and reopen access routes that were blocked during recent attacks on missile and drone facilities.





The discovery comes as Iran continues efforts to restore damaged underground infrastructure, with some observers suggesting the recovery process is progressing faster than initially expected.



#Iran #Missiles #Drones #SatelliteImages #MiddleEast