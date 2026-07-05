HH BEGINS TWO-DAY CENTRAL PROVINCE TOUR



REPUBLICAN President Hakainde Hichilema is today expected in Central Province for a two-day working visit that will take him to six districts.





Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe said the President would begin the tour in Chitambo, where he was expected to arrive at Mpelembe Secondary School grounds at 10:00 hours. While in the district, President Hichilema is expected to inspect hostel construction works at Chitambo Mission Hospital and visit the Chief’s Palace before addressing a public meeting at Mpelembe School grounds.





The President will later travel to Serenje for an interaction with residents before proceeding to Mkushi to inspect construction works at Mkushi District Hospital, where Government was funding additional male and female wards.





Dr Mwanakampwe said President Hichilema would conclude the day with a public meeting in Mkushi. On Monday, the President would continue the tour with visits to Kapiri Mposhi, Kabwe and Keembe Farm Institute, where he was expected to wind up his working visit to the province before proceeding to other official engagements.



By Munambeza Muwanei

TOZ