HH CHOOSES LOYALTY OVER COMPETENCE – LAURA MITI

Governance activist Laura Miti has criticized President Hakainde Hichilema for allegedly prioritizing loyalty over competence in his appointments, particularly within his communications team.

Speaking on Diamond TV’s Costa programme, Ms. Miti argued that the United Party for National Development (UPND) government has failed to effectively communicate its achievements to the Zambian people despite recording notable successes in key sectors.

She says the government’s communications team has not done enough to help citizens appreciate major interventions such as free education and the administration’s response to the recent drought, which she rated highly.

According to Ms. Miti, the government deserves credit for several policy successes, but these achievements have not translated into public appreciation because of poor communication.

She contrasted the current administration’s communications approach with that of the former Patriotic Front (PF) government, which she says had a more effective team that consistently projected the presidency positively and convincingly to the public.

Ms. Miti further charged that President Hichilema has retained some officials not because of their competence but because of their loyalty to him.

She says he has decided to keep these people because they are loyal to him and not because they are effective at communicating government achievements.

Despite her criticism of the administration, Ms. Miti maintained that there is currently no opposition leader or presidential candidate who presents a stronger alternative to President Hichilema.

She argues that with a more competent communications team, the President would likely face little meaningful competition, adding that some of the challenges confronting the UPND have been self-inflicted.

Ms. Miti also notes that many Zambians have long hoped for a leader who respects the separation of powers and strengthens democratic institutions.

She warned that the upcoming election risks becoming a contest driven by personal preference rather than a critical assessment of leadership qualities and performance.

According to Ms. Miti, citizens should evaluate leaders based on their management of public resources, governance record, constitutional stewardship and overall decision-making, rather than whether they personally like them.

She adds that politicians should create conditions that make working abroad a matter of personal choice rather than an economic necessity driven by poverty and lack of opportunities at home.