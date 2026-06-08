HH EXPECTED TO ATTEND BURIAL OF MPEZENI



By Samuel Khwawe



President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected in Chipata at Ephendukeni Palace to attend the burial of Paramount Chief Mpezeni, who died on Saturday, May 30, 2026.





Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Nicholas Phiri has confirmed to journalists at Ephendukeni Palace.





Mr. Phiri says the grave site preparations have also been completed in accordance with Ngoni customs and traditions.



#NewsOnTheGo