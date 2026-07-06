HH HAS LIVENED KK’S WARNING ON TRIBE… over his regional remarks in Mitete – Sakwiba Sikota

HH HAS LIVENED KK’S WARNING ON TRIBE – SAKI

.. over his regional remarks in Mitete



By Mubanga Mubanga



Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says late first Republican president Kenneth Kaunda was right when he said that President Hakainde Hichilema was going to divide the country on tribal lines.





And Sikota said President Hakainde Hichilema has never apologised todate over the alleged tribal remarks he made in 2006 accusing him of having sold Lozis to Bembas, saying the people of Luapula, Muchinga and Northern provinces must remember those words.





On Saturday during a rally in Mitete, President Hichilema reminded the people of Mitete that the PF government never wanted to employ UPND members, more especially if someone came from that area. He said his government was employing people without segregation.





But commenting on the President’s remarks, Sikota said the words of Kaunda were being



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