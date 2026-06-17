HH HAS NOT DONE ENOUGH TO JUSTIFY A SECOND TERM – YAMFWA



17th June 2026



PF member Yamfwa Mukanga says President Hakainde Hichilema has not done enough to warrant a second term, stating that a number of promises that he made in 2021 remain unfulfilled.





On Sunday, in a Facebook post, President Hichilema said the August election presents a clear choice between two Zambias: a Zambia moving forward or the Zambia UPND inherited in 2021, adding that the country has made so much progress in the last five years.





Reacting to this statement in an interview, Monday, Mukanga urged Zambians to think twice before voting for the UPND again, stressing that citizens should not allow the UPND to cheat them once more. “He’s a candidate and he’s bound to think he’s doing the right thing.



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