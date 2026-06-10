HH IS A LIAR-KBF



… ZMP leader says President has failed to deliver on key campaign promises_



President Hakainde Hichilema is a liar who has failed to deliver on the promises he made to Zambians before assuming office in 2021, Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) president Kelvin Fube Bwalya has said.





Speaking when he featured on the _Conversations with Hope_ programme on *Capital FM* today, Mr Bwalya said many of the commitments President Hichilema made while in opposition had not materialised nearly five years into his administration.





Mr Bwalya said every Zambian was aware that President Hichilema had promised to reduce the price of mealie-meal to K50 and end load shedding, pledges which had not been fulfilled.





“He lied to me. I still call him a liar. I’m still calling him a liar today. That’s a fact. He’s a liar. He is a liar. He lied. He came on a whole lot of promises,” Mr Bwalya said.





The ZMP leader said he was not attacking President Hichilema on a personal level but was holding him accountable for commitments he made to the electorate before winning the 2021 general election.





“I don’t want to be personal. I don’t want to be personal. He thought five years is a long time. It’s just 60 months. It’s coming to an end. And he has to go,” he said.





Mr Bwalya said President Hichilema had failed to meet the expectations of many citizens who supported him on the basis of campaign promises relating to the cost of living and energy supply.





He said President Hichilema owed Zambians an apology for the many false promises made while serving in opposition and campaigning for office.





Mr Bwalya maintained that leaders should be judged by their ability to deliver on the commitments they make to the people and said Zambians would ultimately assess the President’s record when they go to the polls.