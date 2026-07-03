HH must not forget to announce maize floor price owing to campaign pressure – Mundubile

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HH must not forget to announce maize floor price owing to campaign pressure – BM

By Mubanga Mubanga

NRPUP presidential candidate Brian Mundubile says President Hakainde Hichilema should not let the pressures of campaigning for the August 13 general elections make him forget to announce the maize floor price.



Addressing a political rally in Isoka yesterday, Mundubile begged President Hichilema for the government to announce the maize floor price.

“How many farmers are here?



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