HH PLEDGES MORE DEVELOPMENT FOR KAPIRI MPOSHI



President Hakainde Hichilema has assured residents of Kapiri Mposhi that his administration will continue delivering development projects, citing progress made through the expanded Constituency Development Fund (CDF), job creation and economic recovery efforts.





Addressing a campaign meeting, President Hichilema thanked residents for turning out in large numbers and said the government remained committed to improving education, healthcare and infrastructure in both urban and rural communities.





He said Kapiri Mposhi was among the districts set to benefit from urban road upgrades, adding that the works had already been costed under the Lusaka–Ndola Dual Carriageway Project.



“We will continue to deliver development for you. Expanded CDF has helped push education, health and other infrastructures in both urban and rural areas. This will continue,” President Hichilema said.





The President further stated that his government had created employment opportunities in the Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force, Zambia National Service, Zambia Police Service, Immigration Department, health and education sectors, among others.





He also said the administration had stabilised the country’s debt situation and was now focusing on reducing the cost of living, expressing confidence that increased agricultural production would contribute to that objective.





Calling for support in the August general election, President Hichilema urged residents to continue backing the UPND, saying sustained development depended on continued partnership between government and citizens.



“Ba Kapiri Mposhi let’s keep moving Zambia forward together. Vote for us this August,” he said.