HH PLEDGES TO LOWER COST OF LIVING, URGES NKEYEMA VOTERS TO BACK UPND



President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to lowering the cost of living, creating more jobs and delivering infrastructure development, saying his government still has more work to accomplish.





Addressing supporters in Nkeyema District of Western Province, President Hichilema said the country had made significant progress since the UPND assumed office after years in opposition, but stressed that the government remained focused on improving the livelihoods of Zambians.





He said the UPND would continue investing in road infrastructure, job creation and programmes aimed at promoting peace, unity and national development.





The Head of State thanked the people of Nkeyema for their continued support, describing them as partners in the country’s development journey.



He said his administration remained committed to serving all citizens and ensuring development reached every part of the country.





President Hichilema urged voters to safeguard the progress made so far by voting for the UPND in the August 13, 2026 General Election.





He also appealed to the electorate to vote for him as President and support UPND candidates, saying the party would continue delivering development for the people.