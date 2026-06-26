HH Should Promise To Peacefully Hand Over If He Loses -Sishuwa Sishuwa

Historian and political commentator Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to publicly commit to accepting the outcome of the August 13 General Election if he is defeated.





Speaking during an interview, Dr. Sishuwa said such a declaration would demonstrate leadership and help build public confidence in Zambia’s democratic process





Dr. Sishuwa also urged President Hichilema to assure Zambians that the military would not be used to keep him in office if he were to lose the election.





He further expressed concerns about public confidence in the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), particularly its top leadership, saying the Commission must conduct itself in a manner that inspires trust among all stakeholders.





While raising reservations about the Commission’s leadership, Dr. Sishuwa said he still had confidence in many of the ECZ’s career staff, describing them as professionals capable of conducting a credible election..





He warned that if the electoral process is perceived to be biased, it could undermine public confidence in the outcome and increase political tensions.





Dr. Sishuwa said the legitimacy of the August 13 polls will depend not only on whether they are conducted fairly, but also on whether Zambians broadly perceive the process to be free, transparent and impartial.



-Muvi-