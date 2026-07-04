HH WILL WIN AND WILL WIN BIG- Prophet Nathanael Musonda

By Prophet Nathanael Musonda

HH WILL WIN AND WILL WIN BIG.



To my dear children and followers in the LORD, stay away from political arguments taking place on social media, many people are shallow because they despise the truth. There’s no wind of change, there is no change of government coming after the 13th August.





I’m getting embarrassed when I read some of the posts and comments from certain people that I thought were brilliant. Many people will be very embarrassed after the elections, some of the people you think are factors and are likely to win the elections will be nowhere close. After these elections are over you will never hear about some names in the political news again.





To think there is even a group of people thinking there could be rigging is actually funny. I’m not telling you who to vote for, I’m simply telling you that the incumbent President and his government will not leave office after these elections. He is going to win without the so-called rigging, and the difference will be so big that many will be shocked.





To those pastors and believers creating enemies just because of these campaigns I pray that God may give you wisdom before you destroy relationships that God gave you all because of your political preferences and ignorance.



All the posts I’ve been posting on my timeline do not in any way endorse anyone, I’m simply communicating a message to those who follow me so that they know what has already happened in the spirit, and that they should not be bothered.





After the loudest opposition party loses, the two men are going to split and might not even be heard of in politics again.



I love both the rulling party and the opposition parties equally. This message does not in any way affiliate me to any party. Maybe you should know that I’m very connected to some of the opposition aspiring members of Parliament that I know are even going to win. They already know my position on political matters as a man of God, I have already told them that they are going to win not because of their party affiliation, but because of the exemplary leadership they have shown. I have however told them not to expect the UPND to lose in these elections because it is not happening. This has been my message since the beginning of last year.





You are waiting to vote in order to know what is next, I’m simply waiting to see what has already happened because I’ve already seen the end.





Remember, this message is not to disrespect your choice, that’s why I’ve put it on my page. You are free to disagree with me, just don’t bring drama here because it’s not necessary.





Advice: As a believer, before you argue alot and hate people for not being in agreement with them learn to pray without emotions or any posture of affiliation and hear God.